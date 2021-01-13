Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.55. 316,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 110,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.