Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.