Howdoo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

