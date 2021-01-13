HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

HP has raised its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,642. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

