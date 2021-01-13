H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1018563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

Several research analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24.

In related news, Director Robert Earl Dickson acquired 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$316,612.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,612.84. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,637.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

