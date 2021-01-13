HSBC Downgrades Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) to Hold

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Edenred has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.93.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

