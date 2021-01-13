HT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 391,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

