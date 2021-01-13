HT Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

