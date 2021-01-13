Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

HBM opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

