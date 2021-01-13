Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.09. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 385,894 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

