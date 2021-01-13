Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 10,423 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.