Humaniq One Day Volume Reaches $42,238.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.