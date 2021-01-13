Huntington National Bank Acquires 555 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $429.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

