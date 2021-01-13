Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

