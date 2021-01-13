Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in The Allstate by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 513.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Allstate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 41.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

ALL opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

