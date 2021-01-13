Huntington National Bank Sells 188 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,305,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

NYSE ETN opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.