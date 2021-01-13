Huntington National Bank Sells 376 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

NYSE:CLX opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $153.35 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.