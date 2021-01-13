Huntington National Bank Sells 48,792 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

