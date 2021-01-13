Huntington National Bank Sells 81 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

