Huntington National Bank Sells 9,847 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

