Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

