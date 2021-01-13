Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRCXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 90,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

