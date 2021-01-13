Ian Simm Sells 100,000 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £105,150 ($137,379.15).

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 838 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 707.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

