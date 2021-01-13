iBio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,857 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iBio by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 280,517 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iBio by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,512,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,666,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

