iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 37563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

