Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 5.9%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71. 40,734,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 72,194,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDEX. BidaskClub upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 2,511.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 69,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

