Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,236 shares of company stock valued at $180,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

