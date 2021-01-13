IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEX traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $208.83, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

