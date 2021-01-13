IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $220.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.64.

NYSE IEX opened at $208.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IDEX by 185.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in IDEX by 59.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

