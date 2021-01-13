iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Increases Dividend to GBX 49.40 Per Share

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £739.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.14. iEnergizer Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.40 ($5.11).

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

