IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,284 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. 2,770,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $173.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.