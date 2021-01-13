IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

CAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.89. 2,988,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

