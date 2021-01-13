IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,226 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $346.33. 3,810,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

