IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

