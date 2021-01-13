IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. 3,675,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

