IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 541 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $13.92 on Wednesday, hitting $2,182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,864.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

