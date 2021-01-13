IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

IBM traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 6,210,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

