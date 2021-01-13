IFX24 Hits Market Cap of $5,625.16 (IFX24)

IFX24 (CURRENCY:IFX24) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One IFX24 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IFX24 has traded down 88.2% against the dollar. IFX24 has a total market capitalization of $5,625.16 and $4.00 worth of IFX24 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001644 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1,036.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About IFX24

IFX24 is a token. IFX24’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. IFX24’s official message board is medium.com/@daifinex. IFX24’s official website is ifx24.com.

IFX24 Token Trading

IFX24 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IFX24 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IFX24 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IFX24 using one of the exchanges listed above.

