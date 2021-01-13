IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0002 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $455.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00111191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold's total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold's official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

