IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

IGMS stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 137,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,026. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. Insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 46.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 48.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

