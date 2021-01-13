IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 855.6% in December

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

IHICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

IHICY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHI has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of -0.03.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

