Iii Gates William Henry Sells 26,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,756,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,351,639.40.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

