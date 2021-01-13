Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $209.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

