ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report sales of $50.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $44.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.61.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

