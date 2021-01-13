Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $888.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 885.15 ($11.56), with a volume of 18887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Insiders have sold a total of 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342 over the last ninety days.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

