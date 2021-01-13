Impleum Trading Down 66.3% This Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 72.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a market capitalization of $16,512.34 and $202.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048889 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,940,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,833,625 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

