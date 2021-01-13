IMS Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

