IMS Capital Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

