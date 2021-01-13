IMS Capital Management Invests $318,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

