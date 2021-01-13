IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 214,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,253. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in IMV during the third quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

